Mother in fundraising drive to save her son’s life

Mrs. Chariklia Pavlou from Kolossi is the mother of 30-year-old Vryonis, a person with special needs, who is suffering from a rare genetic disease and needs to be immediately operated at a medical center in London.

Unfortunately, the family is unable to cover the amount needed for medical expenses, the trip to London and their accommodation there.

Mrs. Pavlou, who has already lost her daughter to illness, is urging people to support her child so that he will be able to go to London for treatment.

Those wishing to contribute can contact Mrs. Pavlou at 97-652763. Her account number at Hellenic Bank is:  CY98 0050 0283 0002 8310 C314 4001.

(philenews)

By gavriella
