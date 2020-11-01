Mother in custody after taking her child from a care home and hiding out

A thirty four year old mum in Limassol has been arrested and placed in custody after grabbing her 8 year old son from a children’s home where he was living after a court found her unfit to raise him.

Following a tip off, the mother was found at a home near Saripolou street, where she had moved recently. The child was subsequently returned to the care of Social Services.

A court had recently ruled that the 34 year old was unable to care for the 8 year old, who was placed in a care home.

