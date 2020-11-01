News Local Mother in custody after taking her child from a care home and...

Mother in custody after taking her child from a care home and hiding out

 

A thirty four year old mum in Limassol has been arrested and placed in custody after grabbing her 8 year old son from a children’s home where he was living after a court found her unfit to raise him.

Following a tip off, the mother was found at a home near Saripolou street, where she had moved recently.  The child was subsequently returned to the care of Social Services.

A court had recently ruled that the 34 year old was unable to care for the 8 year old, who was placed in a care home.

(PHILENEWS)

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleShowers over the next week as temperatures drop
Next articleTomorrow might be too late-Ηealth minister issues stark Covid warning

Top Stories

World

Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 60

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A 70-year-old man was pulled from the rubble of a flattened building in western Turkey after being buried under the debris for 33 hours...
Read more
World

Azeri leader says he will fight ‘to the end’ if Karabakh talks fail

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said his troops would “go to the end” should negotiations fail to result in an agreement by ethnic Armenian forces...
Read more
World

Six in custody over Nice church attack in France

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Two more men were arrested in connection with a knife attack that left three dead at a church in Nice, bringing the number of...
Read more
Local

Hunters find man’s body near Episkopi, thought to be missing 82 year old

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The body of a man who is believed to be an 82 year old missing since July 19, was found by hunters early this...
Read more
World

Izmir quake death toll rises to 55, eight critical, many still missing

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The death toll from a powerful quake that flattened dozens of buildings in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir rose to 55, with many...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Hunters find man’s body near Episkopi, thought to be missing 82 year old

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The body of a man who is believed to be an 82 year old missing since July 19, was found by hunters early this...
Read more
Local

Greece responds to latest Oruc Reis Navtex

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Greece issued a counter-navtex to Turkey's maritime advisory on continued illegal energy exploration by Turkish vessel Oruc Reis, in an area southeast of the...
Read more
Local

Kostrikkis: the 2nd Covid wave has yet to peak, concerned by conspiracy theorists

Constantinos Tsintas -
  'I am really concerned by the rising number of people who believe that the covid infection does not exist or do not realise its...
Read more
Local

Tomorrow might be too late-Ηealth minister issues stark Covid warning

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Behave the right way today, as tomorrow might be too late, said Health Minister Constandinos Ioannou in an article on the surge of covid...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros