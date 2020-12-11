Mother and son remanded in custody for drug “industry”

A 40-year-old foreign mother and her 17-year-old son have been remanded in custody for eight days after the Anti-Narcotics Unit (YKAN) discovered large quantities of drugs at their house in Geroskipou.

The house was discovered after an operation of YKAN, which had received information. Following a search of the house large quantities of cocaine, cannabis and methamphetamine were found as well as a safe with more than 10,000 euros as well as a large number of jewelry.

The police continue the investigation.

(philenews)