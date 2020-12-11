News Local Mother and son remanded in custody for drug “industry”

Mother and son remanded in custody for drug “industry”

Larnaca: 51 year old jailed for drunk driving

A 40-year-old foreign mother and her 17-year-old son have been remanded in custody for eight days after the Anti-Narcotics Unit (YKAN) discovered large quantities of drugs at their house in Geroskipou.

The house was discovered after an operation of YKAN, which had received information. Following a search of the house large quantities of cocaine, cannabis and methamphetamine were found as well as a safe with more than 10,000 euros as well as a large number of jewelry.

The police continue the investigation.

(philenews)

 

 

By gavriella
Previous articleBishop of Limassol: People should not be deprived of church service
Next article424 new cases through PCR tests, three deaths announced on Friday

Top Stories

Local

424 new cases through PCR tests, three deaths announced on Friday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, a man 63 with underlying conditions, who had been treated at...
Read more
Local

Mother and son remanded in custody for drug “industry”

gavriella -
A 40-year-old foreign mother and her 17-year-old son have been remanded in custody for eight days after the Anti-Narcotics Unit (YKAN) discovered large quantities...
Read more
Local

Bishop of Limassol: People should not be deprived of church service

gavriella -
In an announcement today, Bishop of Limassol Athanasios said that during the meeting of the Holy Synod on Tuesday, there will be an effort...
Read more
World

EU’s Von der Leyen: Brexit stances ‘remain apart’

gavriella -
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday (December 11) the positions in trade talks with Britain "remain apart", with ensuring a...
Read more
World

Nobel Peace Prize Forum 2020

gavriella -
Former WHO leader Gro Harlem Brundtland talks with Norway's Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide and moderator Christian Borch during the digital broadcast of the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

424 new cases through PCR tests, three deaths announced on Friday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, a man 63 with underlying conditions, who had been treated at...
Read more
Local

Bishop of Limassol: People should not be deprived of church service

gavriella -
In an announcement today, Bishop of Limassol Athanasios said that during the meeting of the Holy Synod on Tuesday, there will be an effort...
Read more
Local

President absolutely satisfied with the Conclusions on Eastern Mediterranean

gavriella -
The President of the Republic, Nikos Anastasiades, expressed his absolute satisfaction over the Conclusions of the European Council on the Eastern Mediterranean after the...
Read more
Local

25-year-old wanted for assault and psychological violence (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for information that could help locate EMMANUEL ANGELOS (Manolito), 25, regarding a case under investigation in relation to assault and psychological...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros