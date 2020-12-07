Mother, 35, leaves three underage children all alone at home

Limassol police on Sunday arrested a 35-year-old foreign woman in connection with neglecting a child under the age of two and exposing it to danger.

In fact the woman had gone to work leaving at home all three of her children – aged 13, seven and a 23-month-old toddler.

The case came to light after a stranger saw her seven-year-old daughter playing all by herself at a park in Omonia area and took her home. The stranger informed the police.

The mother is scheduled to appear before court on Monday, while the Welfare Department has intervened.