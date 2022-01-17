NewsLocalMostly sunny on Monday, with moderate winds

Mostly sunny on Monday, with moderate winds

Mostly sunny throughout the day with moderate winds, force 4 Beaufort.

The sea will be slight to moderate.

The temperature will rise to 12 C inland, 13 C in coastal areas and 1 C in the mountains where icy road conditions prevail.

By Annie Charalambous
