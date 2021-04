Mostly fine on Saturday with local clouds at noon and in the afternoon. In the afternoon some isolated light rain is possible mostly on the mountains and inland.

Winds will be south-westerly to north-westerly, variable, moderate to strong, force 3 to 4 Beaufort, turning very strong in some coastal areas. The sea will be rough.

The temperature will rise to 21 C inland and in eastern and south-eastern coastal areas, around 19 C in remaining coastal areas and 9 C in the mountains.