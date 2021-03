Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with isolated showers and possible thunderstorms as well as light snowfall on Troodos mountains, according to the island’s Met Service.

At the same time, a yellow alert for strong thunderstorms has also been issued – in effect from 10am to 4pm.

Winds will be light to moderate, 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

The temperature will rise to 18 C inland and in coastal areas and 6 C in the mountains.