Mostly cloudy on Saturday, fine dust in the air

NewsLocalMostly cloudy on Saturday, fine dust in the air

Winds will be light to moderate, force 3 to 4 Beaufort, over smooth to slight sea waters.

The temperature will rise to 25 degrees Celsius inland, 23 C in coastal areas and 18 C in the mountains.

By Annie Charalambous
