Mostly cloudy on Monday with isolated showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Fine dust will be in the air but will gradually leave the Mediterranean island, according to the Meteorological Service.

Winds will be moderate and variable, easterly to south-easterly, force 3 to 4 Beaufort.

The sea will be smooth to slight.

The temperature will rise to 28 C inland, 23 C in coastal areas and 20 C in the mountains.