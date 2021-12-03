NewsLocalMostly cloudy on Friday with moderate winds

Mostly cloudy on Friday with moderate winds

Mainly cloudy with light showers and dust in the atmosphere

Mostly cloudy on Friday with variable, moderate, north westerly winds, force 3 Beaufort.

The sea will smooth to slight.

The temperature will rise to 20 C inland and in coastal areas and 12 C in the mountains.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article538 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Thursday
Next articleErdogan’s rate cuts are high-risk gamble ahead of 2023 elections

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros