Mostly cloudy on Friday with isolated showers and thunderstorms as well as the year’s possible first snow in the Troodos mountain, according to the Meteorology Service.

Winds will be north-easterly to easterly, initially light to moderate, three to four Beaufort, turning moderate to strong later in the day.

The sea will be slight to rough.

The temperature will rise to 20 C inland, 21 C in coastal areas and 8 C in the mountains.