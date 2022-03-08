NewsLocalMostly cloudy, isolated evening showers on Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, isolated evening showers on Tuesday

Cloudy start with scattered showers

Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening on Tuesday.

Winds will be moderate to fresh, 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight to moderate sea waters.

The temperature will rise to 19 C inland and coastal areas and 9 C in the mountains.

By Annie Charalambous
