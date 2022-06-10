Most victims of fatal road accidents in Cyprus this year are foreigners

So far, foreigners were most of the victims of fatal road accidents in Cyprus this year, according to police data. Specifically, nine out of a total of 15 – a number that has alerted the holiday island’s traffic police.

The latest victim is a pedestrian from a European country who was hit by a bus while trying to cross a highway at dawn on Wednesday. He died instantly, Philenews reports.

Police have his passport and identity card in their hands but no one has contacted them yet to ask about him and has not been reported missing either.

Police are calling on anyone witnessing the accident to come forward as evidence indicates the victim was probably an activist.

At the same time, the fact that 60% of fatal accident victims are foreigners rings alarm bells in Traffic Police – especially because it is the summer season.

And this because tourists are expected to flood Cyprus with most of them renting cars. But with most of them driving on the other side of the road back in their countries the possibility of a road accident gets higher.