Most tourists refrain from paying extrajudicial fines and leave country

One in 10 extrajudicial fine issued to rental cars by the Police and 22% of the extrajudicial fines issued by the municipalities are not paid. During the period 1/1/2015 until 31/12/2019, 11817 and 7,712 extrajudicial fines have been respectively issue to tourists who have disappeared.

Because the situation is now out of control, Transportation Minister Giannis Karousos submitted two draft bills in Parliament to settle the issue. For example, the contract signed between the two parties in order to rent a car will include obligations for both parties in case of fines during the car is rented.