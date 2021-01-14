Most SMS asking for movement permission are for essential goods shopping

Most sms movement requests citizens in locked-down Cyprus sent out on Wednesday were for shopping of essential goods – that is category 2.

This is what released data by the Deputy Ministry for Innovation and Digital Policy shows.

Second highest in number sms requests were for movement permission for any other reason justified under the coronavirus restrictive measures – that is, category 8. And third in line were sms requests for permission to exercise that is category 6.

The approved number of SMS sent reached a total of 311,400 out of a total of 335,594.

Cyprus is under a total lockdown from Sunday morning till January 31 in a bid to curb the alarming spread of the virus.

Requests approved for shopping essential goods/services, including take away, were 124,653 while those to go to a bank for transactions not available online reached 5,086.

For strictly essential visits to public services or services of the wider public sector and local authorities 5,181 sms requests were approved.

And for helping people who cannot take care of themselves or people who must protect themselves or who are in self-isolation and/or in places of compulsory isolation (quarantine) approved requests totalled 22,454.

(CNA)