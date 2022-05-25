Most scientists want suspension of requirement to wear protective masks

NewsLocalMost scientists want suspension of requirement to wear protective masks

Scientists in Cyprus favor suspending the requirement to wear face masks in indoor areas, except high-risk areas such as hospitals and closed structures, according to the Ministry of Health.

The members of the Advisory Scientific Committee had been asked to give to the Health Minister their suggestions on the issue.

The majority of the experts favors the abolition of the measure under conditions even though some experts still have reservations.

The final decisions will be made by the Health Minister, when he returns to Cyprus from abroad where he has prior engagements.

