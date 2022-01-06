Most patients in hospitals infected with Delta variant

NewsLocalMost patients in hospitals infected with Delta variant

The number of patients with Covid-19 admitted in public hospitals is gradually but firmly increasing according to data by OKYPY.

At the same time OKYPY is thinking of operating “parallel wings”  for emergencies of people with other health problems who after being admitted they test positive to Covid-19.

As an OKYPY spokesman said, most patients seem to be infected with the Delta variant.

He also referred to the increased number of pregnant women hospitalized with Covid-19 but noted that they do not have serious symptoms.

