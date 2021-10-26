Most mortgages of properties in Nicosia and Limassol

Citizens have returned to their normal lives and proceed with loans mortgaging properties. Nicosia and Limassol are the two towns that have most mortgages in Cyprus. The capital has the largest number of mortgages but their value is less compared to Limassol.

According to the Land and Survey Department, in September there were 581 mortgages in Nicosia worth 84.73 million compared to 535 last year but worth 112.48 million. The number of mortgages in Limassol this year is 373 worth 99.78 million while last year there were 484 mortgages worth 113.01 million. The number of mortgages in the district of Famagusta was 72 worth 16.34 million euros compared to 77 mortgages last year worth 9.94 million. In the district of Larnaca the number of mortgages was 238 worth 30 million euros compared to 278 mortgages last year worth 36.73 million. Finally, in the district of Paphos there were 133 mortgages worth 18.09 million compared to 194 mortgages last year worth 23.35 million euros.