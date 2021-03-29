Most Greeks turned to faster internet after Covid-19 pandemic outbreak

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit at the turn of 2020 most Greeks turned to faster internet, according to National Telecommunications and Post Office Commission data.

But the majority of fixed connection users remained “trapped” at speeds not exceeding 8-9 Mbps, Philenews also reports.

Specifically, the average value of data download speed last year rose to 27.01 Mbps from 20.03 Mbps a year ago, according to Yperion platform measurements.

This improvement is attributed by the Commission to the increase of available VDSL lines that offer higher download speeds of 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps.

But also due to the conversion of users to these lines because of increased needs sparked by the pandemic.