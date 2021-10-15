Most civil servants refuse learning activities

InsiderEconomyMost civil servants refuse learning activities

Civil Servants
Every year less and less civil servants participate even in one learning activity of the Cyprus Academy of Pubic Administration and the percentage of participants has now been reduced to a one-digit figure.

According to data of the Finance Ministry, the performance measurement indicator was 5.9% in 2020 (1024/17319=5.9%). The numerator is the number of participants in activities of the Cyprus Academy and the denominator is the total number of public servants during the same year.

Regarding the civil servants’ view about the effectiveness and sufficiency of the tools at their disposal, the percentage was relatively low, 25.2% for 2020 and refers to medium management members.

This research takes place very three years.

