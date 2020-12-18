Insider Business MOST: a model for Sustainable Tourism in Central Asia

MOST: a model for Sustainable Tourism in Central Asia

APINTECH LTD announces its participation in MOST (www.mostcentral-asia.eu), a Switch Asia, EuropeAid co-funded project, budgeted at 2 ME.

The project has an expected duration of three years and is co-ordinated by the Heraklion Development Agency (GR). The consortium also includes the Association of Private Tourism Agencies of Uzbekistan (UZ), the Kazakhstan Tourism Association (KZ), The Tajik Association for Promotion and Tourism Development, the Latvian Country Tourism Association (LT) and Apintech Ltd (CY)

About MOST

The project will deliver training and deploy ICT solutions for the tourism industry in Central Asia (Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan). APINTECH will install its HCMI certification technology for the tourism industry (360 participating tourism enterprises) and will also introduce its hello! communication technology.

HCMI (Hotel Carbon Measurement Initiative) is an emerging standard, massively adopted by more than 25.000 hoteliers over the globe. See our 1 min video at https://cutt.ly/VhIeIOm

hello! is an advanced platform for communication with customers, providers, staff and even.. devices, for the tourism sector. For more see http://www.hellohoreca.com

APINTECH (www.apintech.com) is a member of the POLIS-21 group (Cyprus * Korea * Romania). Get in touch with us at [email protected]

 

