Moshi Moshi: the new sushi bar in Nicosia

The new sushi bar in Nicosia owes its name the Japanese word meaning “hi” or “hello”.

The menu is rather brief yet comprehensive offering two salads, two options of sashimi, two bao buns and a big variety of sushi rolls, both seafood or vegan, made of rice, greens and vegetables.

Try the bao buns with shrimp, the “Greens and Duck” salad, the Sunrise Roll with shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, caviar sauce and wasabi mayonnaise, the Japanko Roll with cream cheese, tuna and caviar sauce and Veggie R with shiitake mushroom, sweet potato, mango, orange sauce and miso sauce.

Menu

Address:

Stassandrou 3, Nicosia

For take-away and delivery call 77787808

Also available on Foody or Wolt

Daily 12:00-15:00 and 18:00-22:00

Facebook