Moses Moiseos at Kesh for a massive performance on Friday, August 6

Moses Moiseos has been in the music industry for over 20years as a DJ, producer, radio show host and event organizer. Reaching No. 119 Top 200 Progressive House 2019 in Traxsource, with his track ‘EL SUENO (GODEEVARECORDS), on No.03 on Traxsource Essential Progressive Tracks chart, No.75 on Traxsource Weekend Weapons Chart July 12, 2019, and his track ‘ANATOLIA (MAGNARECORDS)’ reaching No.26 on Traxsource Progressive Essentials!

His style is a unique blend of Techno & House, with Tribal Elements and groove beats and soul touching melodies. Milestone to his career, being the first Cypriot Dj to perform at Miami Music Week (Miami, USA) in 2019. Moses has performed in some of the most renowned clubs in the globe, such as Ministry of Sound (London UK), Mi Piace (Los Angeles, USA), Terrace after hours (Las Vegas, USA), Apex rooftop (LasVegas, USA), Den Hag (Amsterdam), AW.FM (Amsterdam), Zante (Greece), The Castle Club (Cy), Guaba beach bar (Cy), Ammos beach (Cy), just to name a few. He has achieved major collaborations with highly acclaimed and upcoming artists like Deborah Deluca, Artbat, Themba, Piero Pirupa, Simone Vitullo, Marika Rossa, D-Formation, Franky Rizardo, Cj Jeff, Theodoris Triantafillou, Sander Van Doorn, Dj Snake, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Andy Moor, Orjan Nielsen, Marco V, Dash Berlin, Aly & Filla, Jordy Dazz, Yves V, Vasilis Tsilichristos, Chris Garcia, McStrech (host of Tomorrow Land), Shogun, John O’Callaghan, Giuseppe Ottaviani, Tanja La Croix, and many more.

Moses talent does not only settle to DJ and hosting. Studio time is an integral part of his schedule, with dozens of his singles being selected by notable labels, digital platforms and radio stations. Focusing on tech-house and techno and referring to electronic dance essentials, his releases can be heard from underground techno clubs to popular beach bars, always managing to please the audience he connects with. His passion for electronic dance music, professionalism, and hard work are elements that trigger his creativity in his productions and spontaneity in his DJ sets.

In 2015, he developed his own music brand, #THISISMYHOUSE, with an established weekly radio show, broadcasting every Thursday in the islands No.1 hit music station Mix Fm and on all the online music platforms like Tunein, Itunes, Mixcloud, Soundcloud and YouTube. The urge to express himself and shed light on upcoming talents has driven him to launch THISISMYHOUSE radio (TIMH), a project that has been received with warmth by House lovers both in Cyprus and abroad.

When Friday, August 6 at 10 pm

Where Constantinou Kanari 47-49 Limassol 3041 Limassol, Cyprus

Book your table now: 99121255