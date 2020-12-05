News World Moscow rolls out Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to most exposed groups

Moscow rolls out Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to most exposed groups

FILE PHOTO: A medic of the regional hospital receives Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine shot against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tver, Russia October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

Moscow began distributing the Sputnik V COVID-19 shot via 70 clinics on Saturday to the most exposed groups, marking Russia’s first large-scale vaccination against the disease, the city’s coronavirus task force said.

The Russian-made vaccine will first be made available to doctors and other medical workers, teachers and social workers because they run the highest risk of exposure to the disease.

“You are working at an educational institution and have top-priority for the COVID-19 vaccine, free of charge,” read a phone text message received by one Muscovite, an elementary school teacher, early on Saturday and seen by Reuters.

President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nationwide voluntary vaccination programme to begin next week. He said Russia will have produced 2 million vaccine doses within the next few days.

The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, said in an interview with the BBC on Friday that Russia expects to give the vaccine to about 2 million people this month.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleFM Dendias: Europe to show Turkey that its behavior will have consequences
Next articlePM Johnson and EU chief seek to break Brexit impasse

Top Stories

World

PM Johnson and EU chief seek to break Brexit impasse

gavriella -
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday to try to break an impasse in...
Read more
World

Moscow rolls out Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to most exposed groups

gavriella -
Moscow began distributing the Sputnik V COVID-19 shot via 70 clinics on Saturday to the most exposed groups, marking Russia's first large-scale vaccination against...
Read more
World

FM Dendias: Europe to show Turkey that its behavior will have consequences

gavriella -
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in an article in "Ta Nea" newspaper on Saturday sent the message that decisions should be made to show to...
Read more
Local

Quarantine for people travelling to the occupied areas as of 8 December

gavriella -
As of 8 December, people who want to cross over to the occupied areas for a period less than three days will only have...
Read more
Local

Multinational aeronautical training exercise ‘Medusa 2020’ wraps up Monday

gavriella -
Multinational aeronautical training exercise "Medusa 2020" with the participation of Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, France and the United Arab Emirates wraps up on Monday. The exercise...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

PM Johnson and EU chief seek to break Brexit impasse

gavriella -
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday to try to break an impasse in...
Read more
World

FM Dendias: Europe to show Turkey that its behavior will have consequences

gavriella -
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in an article in "Ta Nea" newspaper on Saturday sent the message that decisions should be made to show to...
Read more
Economy

Turkish lira slips as U.S. moves closer to sanctions over S-400s

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey's lira slipped on Friday after U.S. lawmakers included mandatory Turkish sanctions in a defence spending bill that moves Washington a step closer to...
Read more
World

Biden says he’ll publicly get a COVID-19 vaccine, keep Fauci

Annie Charalambous -
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday he would publicly take a coronavirus vaccine to demonstrate its safety to the public and pledged to...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros