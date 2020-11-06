Moscow reacts to US calls for Cyprus to deny port access to Russian naval vessels

US calls, that Cyprus should deny port access to Russian naval vessels “runs contrary to the inalienable right of states to an independent foreign policy” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

In a post, on Thursday, on Russian Foreign Ministry`s twitter account, Zakharova points to recent statements by Clarke Cooper, the US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, who said, commenting on his October 18-19 visit to Nicosia, that “Cyprus has not yet taken the steps necessary to deny port access to Russian naval vessels.”

“It is not the first time that Washington has conditioned better relations with countries on the curtailment of their cooperation with Russia. This approach runs contrary to the inalienable right of states to an independent foreign policy” said Zakharova, while making explicit reference to Cyprus.

(CNA)