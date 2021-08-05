Morphou Bishop refers his infectious diseases violation case before Supreme Court

Morphou Bishop Neophytos has referred the district court case against him of violating a state decree on infectious diseases before the island’s Supreme Court, Philenews reported on Thursday.

The controversial Bishop took the extreme action after the District Court did not allow him to defend himself because he would not wear a face mask inside the hearing room.

On the other hand, the district court has sent its own message obliging the Bishop to sign a guarantee of €5,000 that he will appear for the trial which begins on September 24. Needless to say that no one expects the Bishop to flee the country.

Guarantees are usually required from those facing criminal offenses.

Insiders said the trial tends to turn into a controversy over the legality or not of the decrees issued under coronavirus de-contamination legislation.

This is something that the Bishop’s defense team will probably seek.