Morphou Bishop likely to be spared from Holy Synod’s punishment over vaccine stand

Archbishop Chrysostomos on Thursday will most probably suggest to the Holy Synod the punishment of clergy who urge people in Cyprus not to get vaccinated against Covid-19. But his call is expected to fall on deaf ears, insiders told Philenews.

The head of the Orthodox church is also expected to ask the members of the Holy Synod to press for public statements by hierarchs and clergy in favour of the island’s vaccination programme.

This follows the latest statements by controversial Morphou Bishop Neophytos who has on many occasions said he was against the vaccine.

But again the Archbishop’s wish will most probably be ignored with insiders saying his replacement time is just around the corner. And no Holy Synod member wants to confront Bishop Neophytos who could be the king maker in the vote process.

At the same time, President Nicos Anastasiades is expected to attend Thursday’s Holy Synod meeting to brief its members of the latest developments on the Cyprus problem and answer questions.