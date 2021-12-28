Morning Christmas Jazz Duets at Technopolis, 20 on 29/12 and 5/01

Technopolis 20 invites you to two jazz music mornings, in a beautiful, warm and festive atmosphere. Enjoy your morning coffee along with live jazz music on Wednesdays December 29 and January 5, with the duets Troodia Christodoulou (voice) – Iakovos Louca (guitar) and Olga Ksanthopoullou (voice) – Loucas Louca (piano) respectively.

Troodia Christodoulou with her calm and sweet voice, together with the talented guitarist Iakovos Louca, performing for the first time at Technopolis 20 promise a pleasant morning. The duet will present popular jazz classics like “Let’s Fall in love”, When you are smiling”, “It’s always you” but also beloved Christmas melodies in jazz arrangements like “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm”, “Winter Wonderland”, “Sleigh Ride” and many more. On the other hand, Olga Ksanthopoullou and Loukas Louka, members of ‘The Greek Jazz Project’ Band, will presented original Greek jazz tunes from the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s and some modern Greek tunes with jazzy flavour.

Wednesday, December 29

Wednesday, January 5

First seating | 9:30 – 11:00

Second seating | 11:30 – 13:00

Entrance: €12 (including a coffee and a cake or savory)

ONLY with reservations at 70002420. Limited seats are available.

Entrance only for vaccinated and SafePass Scan necessary, according to government’s instructions.

Sponsor: Beanhaus Coffee Roasters