More working positions in 2022 budget

On the one hand the opposition parties are preparing amendments in order to reduce unnecessary, as they claim, expenses in the 2022 budget and on the other hand, the government submitted 30 amendments which will increase state expenses in the medium-term due to the establishment of several new working positions.

Specifically the amendments will increase the 2022 budget by 4.1 million euros, but will also increase the 2023 and 2024 budgets by 4 million and 3.8 million respectively.

Furthermore, working positions will be established in the Deputy Tourism Minister, in the Social Welfare Services, in the Cyprus army, in the Forestry Department, guarding the Cyprus Central Bank, guarding the Hosting Center at Menogia, at the Interior Ministry and at the Tax Department.