More travelers with forged papers at Paphos Airport

Another four persons appeared on Monday evening at Paphos International Airport aiming to travel to France. They were two 20-year-old men and two 26-year-old women who presented French and Belgian travel documents.

After examination, the Police understood that the documents were forged. They were all arrested and when asked they admitted the truth.

The Paphos CID is investigating the case. This is the fifth case of misused identity that the Police are investigating in the last 10 days, all involving people of African origin wishing to travel to France.

By gavriella
