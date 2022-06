More than 2 million foreign nationals and 1 million Greek Cypriots have crossed over to the non-government controlled areas during the first five months of 2022, according to a report in Halkin Sesi newspaper.

According to the report, 65% of those who have entered the non-government controlled areas were Greek Cypriots. The number of Greek Cypriots has increased by 16.208%. Furthermore 653,330 Turkish Cypriots have crossed into the government-controlled areas during the same period.