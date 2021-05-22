More than half a million vaccinations

Vaccinations in Cyprus from 27 December 2020 until 21 May 2021 have exceeded half a million.

Specifically and having intensified the National Vaccination Plan, until yesterday 504,008 vaccinations had taken place. Some 356,376 have received only the first dose (48.2%) and 147,632 have completed their vaccination.

According to ECDC, Cyprus’s percentage of vaccinations is above the EU average and Cyprus is classified fourth among the EU member-states.

During the period 24-29 May, the following ages will be able to make an appointment at the Vaccination Portal:

43-45: Monday 24 May, 07:30 until Tuesday 25 May 17:30

40-42: Wednesday 26 May, 07:30 until 17:30 the same day.

70 and above: Thursday 27 May, 07:30 until 17:30 the same day.

37-39: Friday 28 May, 07:30 until Saturday, 29 May, 17:30.