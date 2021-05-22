NewsLocalMore than half a million vaccinations

More than half a million vaccinations

Vaccinations in Cyprus from 27 December 2020 until 21 May 2021 have exceeded half a million.

Specifically and having intensified the National Vaccination Plan, until yesterday 504,008 vaccinations had taken place. Some 356,376 have received only the first dose (48.2%) and 147,632 have completed their vaccination.

According to ECDC, Cyprus’s percentage of vaccinations is above the EU average and Cyprus is classified fourth among the EU member-states.

During the period 24-29 May, the following ages will be able to make an appointment at the Vaccination Portal:

43-45: Monday 24 May, 07:30 until Tuesday 25 May 17:30

40-42: Wednesday 26 May, 07:30 until 17:30 the same day.

70 and above: Thursday 27 May, 07:30 until 17:30 the same day.

37-39: Friday 28 May, 07:30 until Saturday, 29 May, 17:30.

By gavriella
Previous articlePolice report 23 individuals and one shop owner over Covid protective measures violation

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros