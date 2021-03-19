More than half a million rapid tests from European Commission to Cyprus

The European Commission sent more than half a million rapid tests to the Republic of Cyprus so that the necessary checks against the pandemic would be carried out.

On Friday morning, Ierotheos Papadopoulos, Head of the European Commission Representation’s in Cyprus, visited the Pancyprian Gymnasium and the Church of Virgin Mary in Pallouriotissa, where members of the Health Ministry were carrying out rapid test, using part of what the European Commission had sent to Cyprus for free.

According to an announcement of the Representation, EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakidou, said on the issue that the European Commission through the Emergency Mechanism is sending half a million rapid tests to Cyprus to assist the process.