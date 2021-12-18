More than 9,600 vaccinations on Friday

NewsLocalMore than 9,600 vaccinations on Friday

A total of 9,629 vaccinations were made on Friday, the Health Ministry announced.

In Paphos the vaccinations were 1,266, in Famagusta 654, in Larnaka 1, 345 and in Nicosia State Fair B 1,295, State Fair E 1,685. In addition, 882 vaccinations were made at Latsia health center, while 12 people got their jabs at home and 90 via the mobile units.

Inoculations at Pournara reception center for asylum seekers and refugees were 65. In Limassol 1,562 vaccinations were made at Spyros Kyprianou center, 601 at Linopetra and 172 at Kyperounta center. Ministry said that 912 shots were made with Moderna and 146 were inoculations for children with the PFIZER vaccine.

