In total 9,360 appointments have been set up until 17:00 on Monday for people aged 51-52.

It is reminded that the available appointments were 16,000 while the Vaccination Portal will remain open until Tuesday 20 April, at 20:00.

It is noted that until 17 April there have been 210,576 vaccinations, 152,603 of only the first dose and 57,973 of both doses.