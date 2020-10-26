More than 900 signatures against Asphalt factory in Tseri

Online signing of petition for the suspension of work of a non-authorized industrial unit of asphalt located at the municipal boundaries of Tseri. The effort began at the initiative of the Parents Association of the Idalion C’ Elementary Schools and so far 943 signatures have been collected. The signatures are being collected through the website www.avaaz.org, which is one of the most popular websites for this kind of protests.

As noted in the online petition, the immediate intervention of the mayor of Tseri is requested so that the said industrial unit will suspend its operation since it is operating without the necessary licenses.

The children of the nearby elementary schools and kindergarten are breathing every day harmful substances which affect their quality of life.

Six thousand residents of the area have been fighting for six years for their right to breathe fresh air while the industrial unit continues to operate without licenses.

(philenews)