More than 9 thousand covid cases in Greece as double masks and restrictions to be introduced

Greece hit a pandemic record of daily covid infections, with 9,284 recorded today, as the Omicron variant continues to spread at a rapid pace.

The total number of covid cases in the country rose to 1.084.153, with 20.496 deaths, 95% with underlying symptoms or over 70.

629 people are in critical condition, 84% of which are unvaccinated or have not completed their vaccination schedule.

The average age of new cases is 38.

In the midst of this fifth wave, the Greek government has announced new measures to be introduced on Monday January 3rd for at least two weeks, with the possibility of an extension if numbers don’t drop.

People need to wear an FP2 high protection mask or a double mask in supermarkets, public transport, restaurants, malls and anywhere with a large concentration of people.

Night spots must close at midnight with only six people per table allowed.

Up to a thousand people are allowed at football matches, with the government warning that if this restriction is violated, games will be held behind closed doors.

Visits to retirement homes, as well as hospitals are only possible with PCR tests.

Half the employees will be working from home both in the public and private sector, depending on the capacity of each service or business.