More than 8,800 appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations booked

According to the Health Ministry, more than 8,800 appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations have been made until 09:30 this morning out of the 15,930 that were available.

It is reminded that the Vaccination Portal is today open for people aged 18-21 and will remain open until 17:30.

he Ministry had announced that having achieved the initial target of scheduling appointments and vaccinating people aged 45 or older by the beginning of May, the process of offering at least once the possibility to people aged 18 or older to arrange appointments will be completed this week.

By May 13, 42.5% (314,163 people) were vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine and 13.3% of the population (98,605 people) have completed their vaccination. The fact that a total of 412,768 vaccinations were administered until Thursday last week, i.e. 46.9 doses per 100 inhabitants, places Cyprus in 3rd position among the EU Member States.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou announced he will present on Tuesday the next steps regarding the National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19.

The Ministry announced Constantinou will give a press conference on Tuesday at midday at the Shakolion Educational Health Centre.