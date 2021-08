First messages regarding parents’ interest for the vaccination of their children are encouraging. According to information, by 08:00 this morning, 1,385 appointments had been made through the Vaccination Portal and 830 of them had to do with the vaccination of children 12-15.

The Vaccination Portal is constantly accessible for people aged 12 and over.

It is reminded that for the vaccination of minors the signed consent of both parents/legal guardians is needed.