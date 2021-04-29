NewsLocalMore than 680 people called the Cybersafety help line 1480

More than 680 people called the Cybersafety help line 1480

Some 683 people called the CyberSafety help line 1480 during the period 1 January and 31 March, according to data published by the Cyprus pedagogical institute of the education ministry and the 1480 line’s coordinator.

The 1480 helpline aims to provide children, young people, parents, teachers but also society at large consulting and support services on a safe, responsible and ethical use of the Internet and digital technologies.

In addition to cyberbullying, a large number of calls were related to cybercrime incidents but most calls are still related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The increase to the number of callers is due to the rising dependence on digital technologies due to the coronavirus pandemic and the greater use of digital media by different ages.

