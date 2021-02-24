More than 6,500 fines for COVID-19 since the beginning of the year

From the beginning of the year until yesterday, charges against citizens and establishments for violation of the COVID-19 measures exceeded 6,500.

According to information provided by the Police, from 1 January 2021 until yesterday 23 February 2021, the police carried out 554,216 checks all over Cyprus and booked 6,605 citizens and 97 establishments.

The following chart shows the checks and fines in each district. It is evident that most fines of citizens and establishments took place in Limassol.

It is once again noted that the purpose of the Police is not to book the citizens but to guard public health.

(philenews)