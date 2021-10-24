More than 6,500 covid measures checks over weekend

NewsLocalMore than 6,500 covid measures checks over weekend

Authorities are once again intensifying nationwide checks on the implementation of covid measures, in accordance with health ministry directives and relevant legislation.

From early Friday to Sunday morning, police conducted 6.638 checks, of which almost half (3.111) involved safepass. Thirty individuals and 11 businesses were fined for violations.

Most of the individuals fined were not wearing masks, while businesses were charged because of dancing customers, owners without a safepass, employees not wearing masks and no protective signaling.

With checks intensifying, police has issued a reminder that monitoring the adherence to covid measures is everyone’s responsibility, particularly referring to the owners of businesses.

By Constantinos Tsintas
