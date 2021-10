More than 6,500 citizens who did not complete their vaccination in Cyprus have lost their SafePass, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.

It is noted that out of the 10,694 people who had not been vaccinated with the second dose of the vaccine, 532 died due to various reasons, another 1942 got Covid-19 and the period of six months has not passed while 1,457 people proceeded with the 2nd dose of the vaccine.