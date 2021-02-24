News Local More than 64,000 vaccinations in Cyprus.

More than 64,000 vaccinations in Cyprus.

Εμβολιασμός κατά του COVID-19 Κρατική Έκθεση, Λευκωσία, Κύπρος Πολίτες εμβολιάζονται με το εμβόλιο κατά του COVID-19. // Vaccination against COVID-19 State Fair, Lefkosia, Cyprus Citizens are vaccinated against COVID-19.

In an announcement, the Health Ministry noted that Cyprus is moving ahead toward the completion of one of its main targets, regarding the vaccination coverage of its population against COVID-19.

It is noted that Cyprus is among the first EU member-states regarding vaccinations, at least for the first dose of the vaccine of people 80 years of age and over.

Moreover, Cyprus has also reached the EU target of vaccinating at least 80% of its health professionals by March and has already started the vaccination of high-risk groups. It has also provided procedures for bedridden persons.

The vaccination plan proceeds normally. Until 23 February, 64.562 vaccinations had been administered. Of these 44,239 had to do with people who had received the first dose of the vaccine and 20,323 people who had completed the vaccination.

The vaccinations take place in nine Vaccination Centers in all District by a total of 20 crews.

Currently the vaccination of people 71 years of age and over is in progress.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleWhere to get a rapid test on Thursday, 25 February
Next articleTruck collides with van; One person in hospital

Top Stories

Local

143 new cases of COVID-19, one death announced on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 231,...
Read more
World

Spa uses thermal water to help recovering Covid patients

gavriella -
A thermal baths spa in the city of Pisa, where a day to unwind and relaxation is not possible due to Covid restrictions, is...
Read more
Local

Fire in Limassol, near Koilani village

gavriella -
The Fire Service in Limassol has been mobilized after a fire broke out in a hard to reach area of Koilani village, According to the...
Read more
Local

Truck collides with van; One person in hospital

gavriella -
An accident occurred at the old Nicosia-Limassol road when a truck collided with a van and as a result one person was injured. According to...
Read more
Local

More than 64,000 vaccinations in Cyprus.

gavriella -
In an announcement, the Health Ministry noted that Cyprus is moving ahead toward the completion of one of its main targets, regarding the vaccination...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

143 new cases of COVID-19, one death announced on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 231,...
Read more
Local

Fire in Limassol, near Koilani village

gavriella -
The Fire Service in Limassol has been mobilized after a fire broke out in a hard to reach area of Koilani village, According to the...
Read more
Local

Truck collides with van; One person in hospital

gavriella -
An accident occurred at the old Nicosia-Limassol road when a truck collided with a van and as a result one person was injured. According to...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Thursday, 25 February

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros