More than 63% of Cypriots fully vaccinated.

At least 71.7% of the adult population in Cyprus has had the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, while 63.2% have been fully vaccinated.

According to the Statistical there are still 202,781 peopole over 18 who have not yet been vaccinated.

Regarding vaccination per district, Paphos has exceeded 80% of the population who have received at least the first dose (80.7%). Then we have Famagusta and Nicosia with 77.6% and 72.3% respectively, and Limassol with 67.8%. The lowest percentage if found in Larnaca with 66.1%.

From 15 until 23 July, 5,877 vaccinations have taken place at the free access centers all over Cyprus.