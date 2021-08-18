More than 600 online requests for doctor appointments arranged through SHSO

A total of 620 requests from 700 doctors for appointments have been arranged online until the end of July, according to the State Health services Organisation (SHSO).

It said there has been a positive response by citizens who arrange their appointments with SHSO doctors online through the newly updated website (https://shso.org.cy/).

In April, 35 appointments were booked, in May 100, in June 252 and in July 233.

A SHSO statement said that citizens can also book the doctor of their choice. Through the special portal “communication”, at “book an appointment with a doctor”, (https://shso.org.cy/anazitisi-iatrou/), 168 citizens have sent online requests to doctors, with their names, emails and contact information as well as the reason for communicating with the doctor.

In April, 11 online requests were sent to doctors, in May 46, in June 42 and in July 69.

To arrange an appointment with a specialist doctor a referral is necessary from the patient’s personal doctor.

“Digital transformation, continuous modernisation and upgrading of services is a priority for SHSO and is implemented on the basis of a long-term strategic plan. The aim of the Organisation is to ensure that it provides high quality medical and nursing care services to all citizens”, the SHSO statement concluded.