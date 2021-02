According to data released by the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, the number of SMS requests sent by Cypriots to 8998 on Sunday 14 February exceeded 590,000.

Specifically on Thursday, a total of 393,806 messages have been sent, on Friday 420,407, on Saturday 579,128 and on Sunday 619,247. Most messages sent were option number 2 (going for supplies) with option number 6 (physical exercise) being second.

(philelews)