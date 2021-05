A total of 5,882 appointments, out of the 7,020 that were available, have been arranged via Cyprus Vaccination Portal, for people aged 61-65 years old.

The Portal was available so that individuals who belong to this age group could arrange appointments for vaccinations against COVID-19 from Wednesday at 0730 until Thursday at 1730.

According to the planning made by the Health Ministry, the Portal will be available for people aged 46-49 years old from Friday at 0730 until Saturday at 1730.

(CNA)