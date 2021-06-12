More than 58% of Cypriots vaccinated

The Cyprus Ministry of Health reiterated that benefits from Covid vaccinations are multiple leading to the improvement of the island’s epidemiological picture, but underline the need for accelerating vaccinations especially among younger persons as imperative.

“Given the fact that in Cyprus the British Covid mutation prevails in the community, the need to increase vaccination coverage is imperative, placing emphasis on younger persons with more intense social activity and therefore increased exposure to the virus,” the Ministry said in a press release.

The Ministry pointed out that the efforts are focused on minimizing the possibility of a deterioration of the island’s epidemiological indices especially ahead of the summer season when movement and travel are expected to increase.

Moreover, the Ministry noted that 1st dose vaccination percentage in the 70-year old age groups is very high, inoculations in the age groups of 40 to 49, 50 to 59 and 60 to 69 is progressing at a quite satisfactory pace, while vaccinations in the 30 – 39 age groups recorded significant increase in the last week.

However, the Ministry stressed that the 1st dose vaccination rates in the 18-29 age group is low and remains at stable trend.

The Ministry also points out that the low vaccination coverage in the 18 – 29 age group is reflected in the new daily covid cases, with the majority of new infections diagnosed in persons below 30 years, noting that contact tracing revealed a very high percentage close to 95% of non-vaccinated persons.

This renders these persons more vulnerable to the virus and its mutations, increasing the possibility of serious illness, the Ministry added.

Furthermore, the Ministry said up to yesterday, June 11 first-dose inoculation reached 58.8% of the eligible population and 39% have completed their vaccination, with one of the two-dose vaccines (AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer) or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson jab.

According to the Ministry’s data in terms of first-dose inoculations, the Pafos district if first with 66.5% followed by Nicosia with 59.8%, Famagusta with 57.3% and Larnaca and Limassol with 54.8% and 54.6% respectively.