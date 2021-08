The Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced that a total of 5,366 appointments were booked for vaccinations for people 12 years and over from August 3rd until today at 1100 local time.

From these, 2,551 are for minors 12-17 years and 2,815 for adults. The biggest interest for the administration of the vaccines is shown for ages 14-15 as 1,301 appointments were booked from August 2nd until today.